Jordan Travis believes Jacksonville camp tells how the season will go. Did FSU pass the test? | The NoleBook

JACKSONVILLE -- Florida State football was not meant to feel comfortable these past two days.

From the aggressive drills, which saw the defense elevate their physicality on Friday, to the dormitory beds that quarterback Jordan Travis said he did not enjoy.

Almost every aspect of the Seminoles' football trip to the University of North Florida was meant for them to embrace everything that it's not used to.

"It's about facing adversity and not being comfortable," Travis said. "You're not going to be comfortable in life. You've gotta be comfortable being uncomfortable. That's what we're focused on, keeping our head held high and keeping a smile on our face whether we're at Florida State University or anytime you have an opportunity on this football field to come out and play."

The players adjusted to a faster pace under hotter temperatures Thursday.

Friday brought in a handful of new situational drills. There were fewer fundamental drills and more that focused on critical game time situations, pushing every player to try something different.

The pair of intense practices set FSU up for its first scrimmage on Sunday night, which is closed to the media.

"We've accelerated the situational work," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "We got some work in from the goal line, short yardage and did it in back-to-back days in full pads. I'm really pleased with what is showing up. We've got to continue to improve in execution, but they're preparing at a high level."

Coaching up the competition

Commrodoery on and off the field has shown over the past two days. In addition to living in close quarters in the dorm, players have been active in coaching each other, specifically in the secondary.

Defensive back Kevin Knowles was one example as he could be seen all throughout the day coaching his teammates from the sidelines when he was not on the field.

Norvell has encouraged the defense to not just coach each other but get excited for big moments as well. Throughout camp, on Thursday Norvell could be seen getting the defense to get the "money down" chant going during third-down drills.

"Guys that have done it had success, and faced adversity are taking their opportunity to make a positive impact for someone else," Norvell said. "You can see guys in the room [secondary] competing every day together. We've got guys that have started here that are pushing everything they have to continue to start."

"Those are the guys that are helping the competition."

Along with the secondary, the defense feels confident that it had a stronger showing than the offense in Jacksonville, according to linebacker Kalen DeLoach and defensive back Shyheim Brown.

"It's all about the way we compete and the mindset we have," DeLoach said. "When we see the goal line, we don't want anybody to get into our endzone. It doesn't matter who it is or how many plays it takes. We don't want anybody to get into our end zone. That's our mindset each play and each down."

As the Seminoles pack up to head back to Tallahassee, they take back a mentality that can adapt to uncomfortable situations. It's only two days, but Travis believes that the Jacksonville camp dictates how good FSU's season will be.

"I feel like Jacksonville is going to tell you how your season is going to go every single year," Travis said. "You can come here and have a bad mindset, in this heat, head down and complain, but I feel like the team did a great job this year coming in with a smile on our face."

"Sleeping in those dorms is not fun and neither is staying out in this heat, but these guys had a positive mindset and worked our tails off every single day."

Observations from day 8 of FSU fall camp

Scouts from Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams are in attendance.

Jordan Travis finds Kyle Morlock for the first pass of early 11-on-11.

Jordan Travis hits Kyle Morlock in the corner inside of the end zone for the touchdown. Morlock has been a LOCK these past two days.

The offense has way more of a jump this morning. Really pushing the defense early on.

Ja’Bril Rawls bats down a TD pass attempt from Brock Glenn. Believe that’s his second PBU of the day.

Shyheim Brown was quick on Markeston Douglas after the made pass for the tackle.

Shyheim Brown wins the air battle for the pick on the QB.

Conrad Hussey picks off AJ Duffy.

The defense really bringing it today physically.

Jaden Floyd tries to wrap up Rodney Hill but he breaks through in the tackle

Braden Fiske with the paw on a pass attempt on Jordan Travis.

Trey Benson with a nice grab from Glenn under pressure.

Shyheim Brown big knockdown on Destyn Hill but gives him a high 5 after.

Joshua Burrell makes a leaping sideline grab off a pass from Tate Rodemaker.

Kevin Knowles coaching from the sideline again. He’s been extremely involved.

Joshua Burrell nice snag in the end zone from Jordan Travis in the corner. Good placement and better reach.

Brock Glenn had good placement to Preston Daniel for the touchdown.

Another “good job Deuce [Spann]” from Norvell off the spinning grab into the end zone.

Conrad Hussey picks off Glenn in the end zone. Second pick of the day.

Greedy Vance big shutdown play on Deuce Spann in the end zone.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

