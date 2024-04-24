Jordan Thompson proud to reach personal milestone

[Getty Images]

Stoke City midfielder Jordan Thompson made his 150th appearance for the Potters on Saturday in the 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking during his post-match interview with the club's website, the 27-year-old said he was delighted to have reached this milestone:

"Massive. I actually didn't know about it until the other day during the week, someone mentioned it. Very, very proud to get 150 for this club."

When asked how the team can replicate the performance shown last weekend heading into their final two fixtures, Thompson added:

"We know the talent is there, it was just trying to get everything to click. We've done the basics really well which we haven't done enough throughout the season, we need to keep that going. We want to try and get maximum points."