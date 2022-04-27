Jordan Thomas latest New Jersey player offered by Georgia and Fran Brown

It seems like this is becoming a trend.

On Wednesday, Georgia football popped up again in New Jersey, this time offering Don Bosco defensive lineman Jordan Thomas. The Don Bosco Prep four-star tweeted about the offer on Wednesday morning.

This past Saturday, Florida running back Christopher Johnson Jr. de-committed from Rutgers football just hours after getting an offer from Georgia. On Monday, offensive lineman Ja’elyne Matthews, one of the top players in New Jersey and just a freshman, got a call from Georgia with an offer from Fran Brown.

Thomas is ranked as a four-star by Rivals. He is the No. 155 player in the nation and the ninth-best defensive end in the class of 2024.

He is a priority recruit for Rutgers and has spoken positively about the program.

The secondary coach at Georgia, Brown was on staff at Rutgers the past two years.

Given Brown’s strong connection to the area as well as his recruiting chops, an incursion from Georgia into the Philadelphia and New Jersey area is likely to continue rolling on through. Brown was noticeable last year in helping Rutgers land a top-30 recruiting class that included six players ranked as four-star recruits.