Jordan Taylor shows off Jeff Gordon-inspired helmet for NASCAR debut at COTA

Rodney Sandstorm is ready for his moment.

Sports-car ace Jordan Taylor is set to make his NASCAR national series debut when he takes command of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for an injured Chase Elliott in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR) — and he’s taking his Jeff Gordon-inspired alter ego along for the ride.

What a beauty. Making my NASCAR debut this weekend with a Jeff Gordon inspired helmet. The iconic rainbow design blended with my own. #NASCAR75 #TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/PgdBU2sczm — Jordan Taylor (@jordan10taylor) March 22, 2023

The 24-time IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race winner and three-time champion Taylor’s helmet will feature the unmistakable theme of Gordon’s “Rainbow Warriors” heyday, with Sandstorm’s logo adorned on the back of it. Taylor and Gordon were teammates in the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona, where they teamed with Taylor’s brother Ricky and Max Angelelli to lead 358 combined laps en route to victory.

With his helmet squared away and preparations all buttoned up before heading out to the Austin, Texas track there was just one thing left to check off the pre-COTA list — changing his voicemail message.

I‘m pretty sure all NASCAR drivers make their voicemails like this right? #NASCAR #TeamChevy pic.twitter.com/jVp0vVWUWM — Jordan Taylor (@jordan10taylor) March 21, 2023

Of course, while this will be Taylor‘s first NASCAR start, Sandstorm is no stranger to taking in the full NASCAR experience.