Jordan Stout named finalist for Ray Guy Award

Anyone who has been watching Penn State football this season knows that Jordan Stout is arguably one of the best kicking specialists in the game. And the folks who award the Ray Guy Award confirmed that on Tuesday.

Stout was named a finalist for this year’s Ray Guy Award, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top punter by the Augusta Sports Council. Stout is one of three finalists for this year’s award. He is joined by Matt Araiza of San Diego State and Adam Korsak of Rutgers.

Here are our 2021 Ray Guy Award Finalists! Don't forget to tune into the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on Dec 9 to see who our guy is for 2021! #RGA #OURGUYS #NCFAA pic.twitter.com/vzX3A9Q3A5 — Ray Guy Award (@RayGuyAward) November 23, 2021

Stout and Korsak put on a Ray Guy Award exhibition last weekend by exchanging impressive punts on consecutive drives to start the game. Stout eventually had the punting pressure taken off of him in the second half as the Penn State offense started to create some scoring drives, while Korsak continued to be called don to punt. Both punters proved why they are finalists for the nation’s top punter award.

Stout has earned Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week four times this season, including last weekend against Rutgers. He is just the second specialist in Big Ten history to be named a special teams player of the week four times in a single season, joining 2001 Ray Guy Award winner Travis Dorsch of Purdue in that rare company.

Penn State has never had a player win the Ray Guy Award, so Stout will be looking to make some program history. Just three Big Ten players have taken home the Ray Guy Award since it was first awarded in 2000, and they did so in three of the first four years of the award’s existence. Wisconsin’s Kevin Stemke won the inaugural Ray Guy Award in 2000, and Purdue’s Dorsch won the award the following season in 2001. Ohio State’s B.J. Sander won the award in 2003. Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin III was the Ray Guy award winner in 2020.

The winner of the Ray Guy Award will be announced during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 9 on ESPN.

