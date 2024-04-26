Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris highlight field for PGA Tour’s 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The PGA Tour is heading back to Texas.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is set to begin next week at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, outside of Dallas. The tournament, formerly sponsored by AT&T, is the third of four stops in the Lone Star State for the Tour in 2024, with the final being the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.

The title sponsor is new but golf fans should know this is the same tournament that was established in 1940 and not the continuation of the CJ Cup event that was previously staged in South Korea, Las Vegas and South Carolina. CJ has simply taken over title sponsorship of the long-running Byron Nelson event.

Dallas residents Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim and Will Zalatoris will be in the field, as will defending champion Jason Day, who shot 9-under 63 on Sunday a year ago to claim his first title in more than five years. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was in the field last year, is not this year as he and wife Meredith await the birth of their first child.

Here’s a look at the full field for the 2024 CJ Cup Byson Nelson, which will have a field of 156, a total purse of $9.5 million and a first-place-prize of $1.71 million:

Field for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson pic.twitter.com/p38hQ4P6JD — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek