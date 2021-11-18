Jordan Spieth, wife Annie welcome baby boy Sammy Spieth to the world

If little Sammy Spieth is anything like the old man, place your bets now for the 2043 Masters.

On Wednesday afternoon the three-time major champion took to Twitter and Instagram to announce his wife, Annie, had given birth to their son, Sammy.

“Sammy Spieth born 11/14 💙 Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!” Spieth wrote online alongside a picture of the baby boy holding his hand.

The 28-year-old has gone through a resurgence this year. After starting 2021 No. 92 in the world the former world No. 1 climbed back into the top 10 at the beginning of this month for the first time in three years (he now sits 11th). Spieth won for the first time since the 2017 Open Championship in April at the Valero Texas Open, then finished T-3 at the Masters a month later. Spieth added runner-up finishes at the Charles Schwab Challenge and Open Championship for his best season on Tour since 2017.