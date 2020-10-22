Jordan Spieth thinking of grieving Michael Greller: 'Been through a lot together'

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Jordan Spieth had his father, Shawn, caddie for him on Day 1 at the Zozo Championship while Spieth’s regular caddie, Michael Greller, is with his family following the death of his mother last week.

Shawn Spieth last caddied for his son at last year’s WGC-Mexico Championship following the death of Greller’s father.

The emotion was evident for Spieth.

“To lose both your parents in a year and a half, like I told him, I have no way of relating to it, but I can only imagine,” Spieth said following a first-round 70. “I was with him Saturday morning after he found out the news and I never have really seen him like that. We've been through a lot of stuff together.”

Spieth said he expects Greller back on the bag for next month’s Masters, adding that he felt bad for his father considering the extreme elevation changes at Sherwood.

“I know he's enjoying it and it's a tough walk. The other time he caddied for me was Mexico City, which was 8,000 feet, so I'm not exactly picking the easiest ones for him,” Spieth said.

Spieth's father did have one faux pas on Thursday at Sherwood.

“It was funny, he did the old ‘no-no’ on like our fourth hole today, on 13. I'm stepping into the ball and he goes, ‘Just don't overdo it,’” Spieth laughed. “I'm like, I step back, step back in. I'm like, ‘Dad, there's only really like one or two things you just can't do and that's just don't say not to hit it somewhere while I'm stepping into the shot.’”