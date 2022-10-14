Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler team up for electric pickleball match
Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler teamed up Thursday in Frisco, Texas, but it wasn’t at the PGA of America’s new headquarters.
The former Longhorns gave pickleball a go in the Celebrity Battle of the Paddle against Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and American tennis star John Isner.
Despite a massive disadvantage in reach – Nowitzki and Isner are listed at 7-feet and 6 feet 10 inches tall, respectively, with wingspans to match – Spieth and Scheffler held their own and flashed some skills.
Multi-sport athletes 👀
Scottie Scheffler and @JordanSpieth battling it out on the pickleball court @PPATour. pic.twitter.com/cx0zaLpsZl
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 14, 2022
It should come as no surprise that two Masters champions excel at a sport that requires immense hand-eye coordination.
Also unsurprising is Spieth talking to his serve the same way he would talk to an 8-iron trying to catch the ridge on No. 16 at Augusta National.
Talking to the ball while playing pickleball ...
Never a doubt.@JordanSpieth and Scottie Scheffler are playing in a @PPATour celebrity match tonight. pic.twitter.com/Lo4ABVeUYS
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 14, 2022
Spieth and Scheffler put up a fight, but the nearly 14-feet of combined height for their opponents (and a professional tennis player) was too much to overcome and the current and former world No. 1s ending up losing 11-6 to Nowitzki and Isner.