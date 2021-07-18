Jordan Spieth rues a couple of ‘dumb mistakes’ which cost him a shot at title

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl Markham, PA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Open runner-up Jordan Spieth blamed a couple of “dumb mistakes” at the end of his third round for costing him the chance of winning a second Claret Jug.

The 2017 champion was 11 under when he walked onto the 17th tee on Saturday, the same score as eventual champion Collin Morikawa.

However, he bogeyed both – missing a par putt on the last from a couple of feet – and he left the course, after a 45-minute session on the putting green, furious with himself.

Jordan Spieth pulls his cap down over his eyes
Spieth missed a short par putt on the 18th green on Saturday night which sent him home angry (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“The finish yesterday was about as upset as I’ve taken a finish of a round to the house,” he said after a round of 66 which matched that of Morikawa’s on the last day at Royal St George’s.

“I walked in and said ‘Is there something that I can break?’ I knew that was so important because I would have been in the final group.

“So I’m upset because I really felt like I played well enough to win and made a couple of really dumb mistakes that possibly if I had maybe played the week before, wouldn’t have made.

“Like just stepping in and missing a couple footer on 18 yesterday, not really thinking about it.

“I finished two-over on those holes, which what was frustrating as it would have been three of us (plus overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen) separated by at least three shots from the field and I would have been in the final group.

“So it was kind of a double whammy there. But at the same time, I did everything I could in the past few hours to win this championship.

“What good does it do to be upset? You come out today (thinking) ‘Yes, I should be leading the tournament’. That’s how I felt.

“But now I get to play with a chaser’s mentality, which sometimes can be with a bit more freedom.”

Recommended Stories

  • Open Championship: Morikawa, Oosthuizen atop leaderboard; Spieth close

    Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa will each be seeking their second major when the Open Championship concludes Sunday.

  • Golf-I did all I could, says Spieth, after Open near miss

    Jordan Spieth said he had done everything he could to end his long wait for a fourth major after falling just short in a thrilling final day of the British Open on Sunday. The Texan ended up in second place, two shots behind compatriot Collin Morikawa who produced a bogey-free final round to claim his second major title. Spieth had begun the day in third place but two bogeys in his first six holes, following on from bogeys on the last two holes of his third round on Saturday, ultimately cost him the chance of repeating his 2017 Open win.

  • Cupra Leon review: better than a VW Golf GTI – and cheaper too

    This is not a Seat. Yes, it’s a Leon, and yes, it’s a Cupra, but it’s not a Seat. Now that Cupra has been spun off as a brand in its own right, the correct way to refer to it is no longer as the Seat Leon Cupra – as it used to be – but as the Cupra Leon. Call it what you will; this is the latest iteration of Spain’s take on the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Traditionally, these fast Leons have always been just a little more rakish than their sharp-suited counterparts from Wolfsburg, with more power, bras

  • Collin Morikawa a double major winner and looking for more

    In a year of firsts in the majors, Collin Morikawa might have topped them all. In his first real test of links golf, Morikawa didn't make a bogey over his final 31 holes, blowing past mistake-prone Louis Oosthuizen and never flinching as Jordan Spieth made one last charge late Sunday afternoon. Morikawa made three straight birdies at the turn to build a four-shot lead.

  • Jon Rahm finishes T-3 at British Open, returns to World No. 1

    Rahm is back on top.

  • German Olympic soccer team leaves field over alleged racism toward player

    Germany's Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a training match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday due to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha.Driving the news: "The German team left the field together after our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially insulted," the German soccer federation said on Twitter.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The game stopped with five minutes remaining and wi

  • Ogwumike sisters and Elizabeth Williams file last-ditch CAS appeal to save Olympic dreams

    The Ogwumike sisters and Elizabeth Williams were left off of the U.S. Olympic basketball roster, so they are fighting to compete for Nigeria in Tokyo.

  • Every Power Five school Ohio State football is undefeated against

    Which Power Five team does Ohio State have the best record against?

  • Rory McIlroy's coach calls for double tee-off times at The Open to stop draw 'unfairness'

    The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma

  • Lightning opt to shield defensive core ahead of expansion draft

    One of hockey’s tenets is that defense wins championships. That seems to be part of the Lightning’s mentality ahead of Wednesday’s expansion draft. The Lightning, coming off their second straight Stanley Cup title, opted to shield their defensive core from the Seattle Kraken, who begin play next season, and leave key veteran forwards exposed on their list of players protected in the draft that ...

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Late putting woes keep Jordan Spieth three shots behind at The Open

    Jordan Spieth ended his third round of The Open where he began, but as always there was nothing stagnant about his play.

  • Milwaukee Bucks edge closer to NBA title

    Phoenix started as the better side, holding a double-digit lead early.

  • Seamus Power wins in six playoff holes at Barbasol

    In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Seamus Poweer carded a 5-under 67 to get to 21-under for the tournament, forcing a playoff against J.T. Poston, who he defeated after six holes for his first win of his PGA TOUR career.

  • Winner’s Bag: Seamus Power, 2021 Barbasol Championship

    See a complete list of the golf equipment Seamus Power used to win the PGA Tour's 2021 Barbasol Championship

  • Transgender golfer subjected to abuse while giving lessons at The Open

    The first transgender golfer to take part in regional qualifying for the Open Championship has faced abuse and threats while helping coach spectators at Royal St George's. Alison Perkins told Telegraph Sport "I did think about quitting golf" after members of the crowd made alleged transphobic comments in recent days. Perkins, who missed out on the championship proper, had been part of the team delivering lessons at the 'Swing Zone' in the Spectator Village. The PGA pro from Milton Keynes left ea

  • Notre Dame football adds former Big Ten back to coaching staff

    If this works out how the last former Big Ten player hired by the Irish, it’s going to be a home run

  • Resilient Suns? Down 3-2 in Finals, it's time to find out

    PHOENIX (AP) The Phoenix Suns like to believe they're a resilient bunch. The Suns will be facing an elimination game for the first time in this postseason when they travel to Milwaukee for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. Phoenix won the first two games of the series before the Bucks rallied to win the next three, including Saturday night's thrilling 123-119 victory in Game 5.

  • Kyle Busch reacts after early wreck at New Hampshire

    Kyle Busch reacts after wrecking from the lead at New Hampshire as rain started to fall early in the race.

  • New Hampshire winners and losers

    Surprise! Aric Almirola's playoff-bound after his upset win Sunday at New Hampshire. Check out who are the other winners and losers from the "Magic Mile."