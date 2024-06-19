Jordan Spieth to return to John Deere Classic

Jordan Spieth, three-time major champion and two-time winner of the John Deere Classic, has committed to play in this year’s John Deere Classic, July 3-7, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Spieth, 30, won his first PGA Tour title at the 2013 John Deere Classic at the age of 19 when he came from six shots behind in the final round, holed a stunning bunker shot on the 18th green that would get him into a three-man playoff and won it with a par on the fourth hole of sudden death (18th), defeating David Hearn and Zach Johnson, according to a tournament release, noting he became the youngest winner on tour since 1931 and put his PGA Tour career into high gear.

Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On his fourth visit to the Quad Cities in 2015, Spieth already had won that year’s Masters and U.S. Open and he added his second John Deere Classic title with another playoff win with a par on the second hole of sudden death (18th) over journeyman Tom Gillis. Continuing his pursuit of the single-year Grand Slam, Spieth played in the British Open at St. Andrews but missed making a playoff by one stroke. Zach Johnson, the 2012 John Deere Classic champion, won the playoff.

“We are thrilled to have Jordan Spieth back at the John Deere Classic,” tournament director Andrew Lehman said in the release. “Jordan is a favorite amongst Quad Citians and we expect thousands of them will be here to greet him and show their support.”

Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Spieth’s history in the Quad Cities began in 2012 when he made the cut as an amateur playing on a sponsor exemption. In his 2014 title defense, he finished T-7.

Spieth has a total of 13 PGA Tour victories, 18 runner-ups and 54 top 10s. He also won the Australian Open in 2014 and 2016. He has been a member of five Ryder Cup teams and four Presidents Cup teams. He currently is ranked 29th in the world and 54 in FedExCup points.

“I am really looking forward to returning to the Quad Cities and playing in the John Deere Classic,” Spieth said. “TPC Deere Run holds special memories for me, professionally and personally, and I can’t wait to return with my family to relive many of them and pursue another win.”

Sepp Straka, of Austria, holds the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 9, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The 53rd edition of the Quad Cities PGA Tour event will have an $8-million purse and Sepp Straka is defending champion.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.