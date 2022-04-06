Jordan Spieth raves about Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner menu
Hideki Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner menu is out, and the defending champion's selection will likely be a huge hit.
McIlroy could achieve a career Grand Slam at the event in Augusta
Everything you need to know for Thursday's opening round.
Woods played Augusta National last Tuesday with Charlie and Justin Thomas. For Woods, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Rain at Augusta has adjusted the practice schedule ahead of the Masters. And the Par 3 event is in jeopardy.
“I just spent a year looking at it,” Matsuyama said about his green jacket.
Rory McIlroy is at his 14th Masters, but he still has much more time to win one.
Woods has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters.
You can probably guess who it is.
The long-awaited change to one of the most famous holes at Augusta National Golf Club is not yet on the schedule.
The five-time champion says he’s planning to play this week in the Masters, a little more than a year after nearly losing a leg in a car crash.
They tell me I am one of only two players to have led the Masters after the first round on four separate occasions – and that the other was Jack Nicklaus. They also tell me that only Chris DiMarco and I have led or shared the lead after each round at Augusta, in different years, including the last round – and lost the play-off.
A weather delay at the 1982 Masters set off confusion and angst between loopers and players, and chairman Hord Hardin changed the rules for pros.
According to Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, there won't be a comeback for Nets guard Ben Simmons in the regular season, but there very well might be a comeback for golf great Tiger Woods, who practiced at Augusta National in front of massive crowds ahead of the Masters, which tees off on Thursday.
As tradition dictates, there is now very bad news to report about Canadian golfers Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes. Neither will win the Masters. No player has won the Par 3 Contest and gone on to win the Masters in the same year, a trend that Weir and Hughes will both try to buck when this year’s tournament starts Thursday.