Jordan Spieth overruled his caddie on a key shot out of the rough and it paid off

Jordan Spieth shot a 9-under round to take the lead at the Byron Nelson on Thursday.

At the par-5 No. 12, Spieth was faced with a difficult decision - lay up or go for the green.

While he and caddie Michael Greller disagreed, Spieth overruled him and hit a brilliant shot.

Jordan Spieth was playing like a man on fire on Thursday.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson, Spieth shot an astounding nine-under in the first round to take an early share of the lead.

Spieth hit his shot of the round at the par 5 No. 12 when he and caddie Michael Greller faced a difficult decision.

After a slightly errant tee shot, Spieth was in the rough, with his ball pressed up against a tall bunch of grass. Spieth could take out a big club and go for the green in two or lay up and take a wedge into the pin instead.

As the duo eyed up the ball, they could be heard debating the shot on camera, with Greller concerned about the grass in front of the ball and Spieth believing he could make it through.

"It's on me," Spieth ultimately told Greller. "It's on me. Is that what you want to hear me say?" That line got a laugh from the crowd.

Spieth made the right call in trusting his gut, as he then put the ball just 12 feet from the pin.

One of the broadcasters on the course said that as the duo walked past him to the green, Greller told him, "For the record, I did not like that decision."

Spieth would not be able to sink the eagle putt but settled for a tap-in birdie and cruised through the rest of his round.

After finishing on the 18th green, Spieth spoke with reporters about the decision to go for green at No. 12, and how his relationship with Greller helped make it possible.

"I think he saw an easy lay-up opportunity, and hit a wedge close," Spieth said. "I saw ... hit a hybrid, open the face up, and cut it onto the green.

"In that situation, everyone and their caddie is going to discuss what to do, because you have the chance to either gain strokes or lose strokes just with the decision. I think for Michael, it helped him when I said, 'This one's on me.' I hear you, I know the risk, and I'm going to take it and it's on me. I think both of us really like when we're committed in saying that."

Somehow, the shot wasn't even Spieth's most jaw-dropping one of the day. At the 18th green, Spieth sunk a 55-foot eagle putt to take a share of the lead heading into Friday.

Spieth tees off at 8:23 a.m. ET on Friday in Round 2 of the Byron Nelson.

