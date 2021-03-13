Jordan Spieth nearly nailed Rory Sabbatini with his tee shot during the Players Championship

Mike D. Sykes, II, For The Win
·1 min read
Golfers are generally notorious for not giving us much personality. But thanks to the extra cameras on the green at TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship this weekend, we got a bit more.

We saw that on full blast this Saturday when cameras caught Jordan Spieth hitting a tee shot at the 11th hole. It seemed to be your regular, routine shot. But it turns out that the ball nearly nailed Rory Sabbatini, who was about to tee off in front of him.

It was pretty incredible to watch and pretty funny. But it was also a bit scary because it was seriously a close call.

Players Championship: Leaderboard | Photos

What makes this even better, though, is the conversation Spieth has with his caddies after he sees Sabbatani throw his hands up. Sabbatini’s next shot wasn’t good and Spieth just knew it was because of him.

“I’m the reason he hit a bad shot…The good news is that he likes me. I’m one of the few people he likes,” Sabbatini said.

Absolutely hilarious. What a moment. More of this, please.

