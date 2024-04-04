Jordan Spieth makes hole-in-one during crazy opening round in Texas

It might be stressful for Jordan Spieth — and caddie Michael Greller — but it's quite entertaining for fans.

Spieth's opening round at the Valero Texas Open was every bit Jordan Spieth and included just about everything, from a 1 to a 7.

After a double bogey at the par-5 14th, which included a re-tee, Spieth made a hole-in-one at the 199-yard, par-3 16th.

"I had to take some off of a 7-iron and so I lined up to hit like a 185 shot and hit a little fade with the wind that kind of was able to ride the slope then. I hit it and I picked up the tee, because I did what I wanted to do. And then as it landed and started to — everyone started to stand up, it was the people right in line with it so I thought maybe there's a chance, and then it went in," Spieth said after his round, noting that it was a new 7-iron in his bag.

Spieth's ace got him back to 2 over par for the tournament. Prior to that, he had made the aforementioned double to go along with three birdies and five bogeys at TPC San Antonio. He also birdied the 17th hole for a 1-over 73 to sit 10 off the lead.

"It's just like I'm playing so much better than I've been scoring and it doesn't like look like it. It's hard to explain," he said. "I've played way worse and had consecutive top-10s than the missed cuts that I've had. It's just very bizarre. Like my game feels fine and I'm just not getting much out of it."