Jordan Spieth keeps promise to sign autographs for young fans after winning 2022 RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth’s latest victory was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the2022 RBC Heritage in Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. It’s the second year in a row that Spieth won a trophy on Easter Sunday.

That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos posted on the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed.

After Spieth finished his round, he went out to a slew of young fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he’d be involved in a playoff, so he promised he’d come back, whether he won the tournament or not.

A sincere moment from clubhouse leader @JordanSpieth. pic.twitter.com/vOjthhuO1f — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 17, 2022

During his post-round Q&A with media, he was asked about the fans.

Q. Jordan, first there’s a horde of rabid youth out there. JORDAN SPIETH: Yeah, I’m heading that way.

Sure enough, after the victory, Spieth marched right out to fans and began signing right away and snapping photos.