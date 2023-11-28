Jordan Spieth on joining PGA Tour board: 'It's a pivotal moment in time'

GOLF: JUN 01 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Already deeply involved in conversations regarding the future of the PGA Tour, Jordan Spieth said it was a natural transition to fill Rory McIlroy’s spot on the Tour policy board.

It was also his idea.

Spieth said, behind the scenes, he’s been “pretty involved” in Tour matters following the shocking agreement between the circuit and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund on June 6. And so the prospect of being added to the board, at this critical juncture, didn’t faze him.

“It doesn’t really change a whole lot of what I’ve been involved in, other than officially being able to know, being in the know a little bit more,” Spieth said Tuesday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

McIlroy stepped down from the board two weeks ago, the day after a marathon meeting to discuss the Tour’s future investment options. In a statement, McIlroy cited other personal and professional commitments as the reason for his departure.

Spieth understood that position – he has two children under the age of 3, while also trying to return to the top 10 in the world rankings – but was eager to step up. On a phone call, he said he told fellow board member Patrick Cantlay that he could fill the role, if the others supported that.

“I think this is a pivotal moment in time for professional golf and the PGA Tour,” Spieth said, “and I felt like I could be of help.”

Since officially joining as the sixth board member, Spieth said he’s been “playing a bit of catch-up on what I’ve missed,” with the Tour not only negotiating with the PIF ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline, but also engaging with private equity firms looking to invest in the Tour.

“There’s nothing but optimism among the player directors,” he said. “Collectively, we feel that we’re going to get something done that’s great for our Tour, and hopefully done by the same deadline that we’ve been trying to.”

