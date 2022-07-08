Jordan Spieth’s incredible reaction, Rickie Fowler’s love for links among five takeaways from second round of Scottish Open

Low scores were anything but rare Thursday, highlighted by Cameron Tringale’s course-record-tying 61 that had him three shots in front heading into the second round.

Friday was a different story.

The wind was consistent on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

After both opened with 71s, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris, two of the best ball-strikers on the planet, stumbled to 74s and missed the cut. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler needed a birdie at the last to make the weekend but carded a bogey. All three will likely head to St. Andrews for early Open prep.

Tringale still holds the lead, but he too struggled on Friday, at one point making four bogeys in a row. He signed for a 2-over 72, is 7 under after two days and enters Saturday with a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland and Doug Ghim.

Here are five takeaways from the second round, starting with a charge from the most recent major champion.

Here comes Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick of England looks on as they prepare to tee off the 6th during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022, in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2022 U.S. Open champion got it going early on Friday, birdieing his first two holes of the day and eventually making the turn with a bogey-free 4-under 31.

He added birdies on two of the first four holes on his back nine, before stumbling on the last two, making a couple bogeys. Still, the 4-under second round vaulted him up the leaderboard with everyone else in the field seemingly falling back.

Can Fitzpatrick grab another win in his first start since hoisting the trophy at The Country Club?

Rickie Fowler loves him some links golf

Rickie Fowler of USA chips on the 18th during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 08, 2022, in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler has finished inside the top six three times in the Open Championship, including a runner-up to Rory McIlroy in 2014. At the Scottish Open, Fowler finished T-6 in 2018, T-9 in 2017 and won the event in 2015.

You could say he likes links golf.

Well, that trend is continuing this week as he’s fired consecutive rounds of 69 and sits at 2 under for the tournament and is T-8 entering the weekend.

Xander Schauffele refuses to play bad golf

Xander Schauffele of USA tees off the 2nd during Day One of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 07, 2022, in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

After opening with a 72, Xander Schaufflele fired the round of the day at The Renaissance, a 5-under 65 that shot him up the board into a tie for fourth.

Schauffele is fresh off the heels of his first solo PGA Tour win since early 2019, a two-shot victory over Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago. He also won the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor earlier this week.

The 11th-ranked player in the world tied for 10th at last year’s Scottish Open.

Jordan Spieth and Micheal Greller are must-watch TV

On the par-3 6th, the player-caddie duo of Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller couldn’t decide what club to hit. The wind was hurting, and Spieth didn’t think the wedge he had in his hand would reach the green.

Greller was positive it would with a good strike, and Spieth eventually trusted his looper.

As soon as he hit it, he hated it.

“I mean, it’s just not even remotely close to getting 90 yards,” Spieth said when his ball was in the air.

Then, this happened:

Michael Greller and @JordanSpieth figure out the wind together … Even if Jordan doesn't believe it 😲pic.twitter.com/o6L4nMqVhA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2022

"You get a car, you get a car!"

Jordan Smith stepped to the tee on the par-3 17th hoping to make a three, especially in the conditions players battled on Friday.

But, the result was a whole lot better than that.

Smith’s ball landed way right of the pin, but then the undulations of the green started to move the ball towards the flag. Just when you thought the ball would stop, it just kept on going. Then…buckets!

1 ACE WORTH 2 CARS! 🚗😱🚙@JSmithGolf's 193-yard hole-in-one earns himself and caddie a Genesis car each! pic.twitter.com/Eu8pn0eoiy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2022

Smith’s ace earned himself and his caddie a brand-new Genesis car!

