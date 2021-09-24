Jordan Spieth hit an impossible golf shot while pinned against a grassy cliff and nearly tumbled into a lake

Jordan Spieth hit a miracle shot at the Ryder Cup.

Pinned against a wall of earth, Spieth launched a loft skyward that somehow landed next to the pin.

Spieth's position was so precariously that he nearly bowled over into the waters of Lake Michigan.

Jordan Spieth is one of the most creative golfers on the PGA Tour.

On Friday at the Ryder Cup, Spieth pulled off his latest stunning display of escapability, taking what looked like an impossible shot and landing it right next to the pin.

Playing foursomes with fellow American Justin Thomas, Spieth found himself pinned against a nearly vertical wall of Earth just shy of the green. Behind him, a steep drop off fell into Lake Michigan.

Spieth, no stranger to blind shots, stepped up to the ball and sent up what looked like a prayer.

The prayer was answered.

The momentum of Spieth's shot forced him to shuffle-step backwards, and once he was rolling that direction, it proved difficult to stop. For a moment, it looked as though Spieth was going to tumble all the way into the water.

Thankfully, he caught up with his feet just in time.

-Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 24, 2021

While Spieth and Thomas would go on to lose the match, Spieth's shot looked like it would be the shot of the Ryder Cup - until Bryson DeChambeau slammed a drive into outer space just a few hours later.

If this is a tease of what is to come in the Ryder Cup this year, we should be in for quite a show.

