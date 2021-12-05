Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson penalized at Hero for playing from wrong tee box

Jordan Spieth was penalized for the second time in four days on Sunday at the Hero World Challenge.

Spieth was docked two shots on Thursday for failing to move his ball back to its original place after causing it to move on the 18th green at Albany. Three days later, Spieth and his playing competitor, Henrik Stenson, were each assessed two-shot-penalties after they played from the wrong tee box on the par-5 ninth hole.

A bogey for Spieth on the hole was subsequently changed to a triple bogey, which capped a 3-over front nine. Spieth was 7 over through 12 holes of his final round and 9 over for the tournament, which had him in last place by eight shots.