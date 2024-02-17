Jordan Spieth disqualified from Genesis Invitational for signing wrong score

Jordan Spieth's disqualification was his first in 263 tournaments played on the PGA Tour - Harry How/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth admitted to signing for the wrong score at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Friday as the former US Open champion was disqualified for the first time in his career.

The PGA Tour said that the former world No 1 had signed at the end of the second round for a three on the par-three fourth hole when he had made a four. Spieth had missed the green to the left, chipped to about 4 feet and lipped out.

Spieth’s disqualification was his first in 263 tournaments played on the PGA Tour.

“Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct,” the 30-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.

“I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on the PGA Tour so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend.”

Spieth was within three shots of the lead at the turn in the second round at Riviera until he dropped three shots as Patrick Cantlay, playing in his group, began to pull away. Spieth made double bogey on the 18th hole for a 73, leaving him 10 shots behind.

Cantlay takes a five-shot lead into the weekend at 13 under, while Rory McIlroy fights to beat the cut after following up Thursday’s 74 with a flawless 66.

Tiger Woods will also be missing from the final two rounds of the tournament after the 15-times major champion withdrew on Friday due to illness.

Rob McNamara, executive vice president of TGR Ventures, said Woods had started feeling flu-like symptoms on Thursday night.

“He had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up, but then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy,” McNamara said.

“Ultimately the doctors are saying he’s got some – potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He’s been treated with an IV bag and he’s doing much, much better and he’ll be released on his own here soon.”

