Jordan Spieth didn't card 59, but he did earn piece of PGA Tour history Saturday at Travelers

Jordan Spieth hasn’t broken 60 in his PGA Tour career, but he has achieved something that no one else has ever done.

Spieth played alongside Cameron Young on Saturday at the Travelers Championship as Young shot 11-under 59 around TPC River Highlands. It’s the second time that Spieth has been paired with someone who has recorded a sub-60 score; he was grouped with Justin Thomas when Thomas shot 59 in the opening round of the 2017 Sony Open.

No other PGA Tour player has had a front-row seat to more than one score of 59 or better, according to the AP's Doug Ferguson.

Still checking, but appears Jordan Spieth captured a slice of history today: First player to TWICE be in the group of a 59 on PGA Tour. — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) June 22, 2024

“He's obviously a really nice guy and a good player,” Young said of Spieth. “Didn't have his best day today, but he's very easy to play with and it's always fun. Whenever you play with someone like him you get some pretty big crowds, so I know not many of 'em out there started out there for me, and by the end maybe they were half a dozen that were watching me out there, so it was fun. I enjoy playing with those crowds and playing with a great player like Jordan.”