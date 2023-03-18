Highlights: Jordan Spieth makes 5 birdies and an eagle en route to third-round 69

Brentley Romine
When it came to Moving Day on Saturday at the Valspar Championship, Jordan Spieth came out in a full sprint.

Spieth eagled the par-5 opening hole at Innisbrook Resort before adding two other front-nine birdies to turn with a two-shot lead.

After hitting a 343-yard drive to begin his third round, Spieth left his second shot, from 218 yards out, just 8 feet away and sank the eagle putt.

Four holes later, at the par-5 fifth, Spieth went driver off the deck and ended up in the front bunker, his second shot traveling 271 yards. He got up and down, rolling in a 5-footer for birdie.

He'd birdie the par-4 eighth after a bogey at the par-4 seventh en route to shooting 3-under 33 on the front nine, which moved Spieth to 8 under overall.

The former Longhorn would open his back nine with a bogey at the par-4 10th before another birdie on a par 5 at the 550-yard 11th, courtesy of a greenside bunker shot that finished less than 4 feet from the hole.

Two more bogeys at the 13th and 15th were offset by birdies at the 14th and 16th.

Spieth found the green in two at the par-5 14th, setting up an easy two-putt birdie.

At the par-4 16th, Spieth hit his approach shot inside 5 feet from 163 yards out and knocked it in for his fifth birdie of the day to go along with the opening eagle.

Spieth bogeyed the 18th to finish at 2 under on the day and get in the house at 7 under for the week. He's one shot back of Adam Schenk's lead and will be in the final group Sunday afternoon.

