Jordan Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, leaves CJ Cup mid-round after mother’s death

NORTH LAS VEGAS – Michael Greller, longtime caddie for Jordan Spieth, left Las Vegas after his mother, Jane, passed away Saturday morning.

Greller, a former math teacher, has teamed with Spieth for three major championships, 14 professional wins and a Player of the Year campaign in 2015.

Greller was replaced on Spieth’s bag for the third round of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek by Preston Valder, an associate of Patrick Cantlay.

Greller set up the John and Jane Greller Scholarship fund in 2019 after his father, a two-time organ-transplant survivor, passed on Feb. 19, 2019. That year, Greller’s fellow caddies presented him a $25,000 check for the fund.