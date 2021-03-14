Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

Tyler Lauletta
·1 min read
Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth and long-time caddie Michael Greller have been on quite a journey together.

Before picking up Spieth's bag, Greller was working as a math teacher. Since then, he's made millions helping Spieth through thick and thin, including guiding Spieth on some of the most impressive shots of his career.

Like any long-lasting relationship, Spieth and Greller have their disagreements, and watching the two lightly bicker is adorable.

On Saturday at The Players Championship, Spieth and Greller were caught on mic going back and forth on how the wind would effect an upcoming shot. After Spieth landed on the green, they traded some light jabs.

"I'll take it man. I went right to give myself a little more room," Spieth said. "That should only be 12 feet."

"Yeah, good shot," Greller curtly replied.

"You seem frustrated with that shot," Spieth said. "Did you want better?"

Despite these minor frustrations, Spieth and Greller have gotten the best out of each other over the years. With Spieth playing solid golf over the past few weeks after a few seasons out of form, he and Greller are hoping to add another win soon.

