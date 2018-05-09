Jordan Spieth: 'The Players should be made the fifth major... if you can win at Sawgrass, you can win anywhere'

Jordan Spieth is determined to add The Players to his list of conquests - Getty Images North America

Jordan Spieth had been busy trying to convince the world’s media about the attributes of The Players before stepping outside to launch an even more impassioned plea for major recognition for the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

In perhaps the only quiet corner of a sun-strewn, blisteringly expectant TPC Sawgrass, the young American unequivocally outlined his argument to Telegraph Sport.

“I think this should be a major, I really do,” Spieth said. “Given the calibre of player... look, the entire top 50 in the world is here and, when everything is weighed up, it is the strongest field in golf. And it also has that extra vibe, that aura that the other four majors possess. Just the way the guys talk about it this place... well, it’s different.”

And despite its many detractors, the Pete Dye layout is, too. “These final holes are iconic and have made iconic memories,” Spieth added. “Among the pros, we think of it on the same level. As far as the purse and the extra levels of attention and intensity, it’s right up there with the big four. ”

Spieth has yet to win in Ponte Vedra. Granted, he is only 24 and Father Time can hardly be classed as heckling him in the manner as those Bud-inspired revellers perched upon the bank behind the 17th, but he clearly does not appreciate the void. Indeed, the Stadium Course could even be described as Kryptonite for the boy wonder.

Spieth finished fourth at the first time of asking as a 20 year-old, but since then has missed three successive cuts, an unprecedented run of failure on his record-breaking results sheet. He does not quite understand it. “But I’ll work it out," Spieth said. “I have to.

Jordan Spieth came agonisingly close to winning this year's Masters Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Of course, the USPGA Championship is the next tournament on his hit-list - for the very obvious reason that it is the only major he has yet to win - but make no mistake what is inked in closely behind. “Even if I became the sixth player to complete the career grand slam, my resume in my eyes would still feel a bit empty without a Players title. Hey, I’d be happy with those five titles. I want to but I wouldn’t feel I ‘needed’ to win a World Golf Championship. I definitely do with The Players and maybe that shows why it should be a major.”

So why is it not? Why are the pros not expressing their displeasure with placards? Unlike the LPGA Tour - which in 2012 arbitrarily decided the Evian Championship in France to be a female major - nobody in the male game has the power to decree what is a major and what is not.

If I win the PGA and this tournament then it will be all about loading up on majors and my picks would be the Masters followed by the Open, but only by a tiny margin

“The only thing that stops it is people jotting down how many majors players have won. But I’m telling you, if you win here, you can win anywhere. There is no added thing that any other tournament brings that this tournament doesn't have. Therefore, a guy like Rickie [Fowler], who gets flak for having not won a major yet, has essentially won this tournament [in 2015] that's harder to win than a major.”

Spieth’s assertions are well-timed. Last week, Rory McIlroy - with whom Spieth plays in the first two rounds - jumped spikes first into the rankings debate by stating that the Masters was the biggest tournament in the world, above the Open Championship. Predictably, eyebrows went into full raise mode beneath visors, especially in the R&A clubhouse, but Spieth believes the Northern Irishman’s comments owed as much to his own circumstances as to anything else.

“Hey, I'm American and I grew up with the Masters being the major I wanted before all others, so I don’t find it surprising, no," Spieth said. “But even if some were surprised, you have to look at it where a player is in their career and Augusta is the one Rory doesn’t have. It’s a bit like me having a big ring being around the [US] PGA. I know how special the Open is to Rory. I was there with him the night he won [at Hoylake] and you could tell that was a lifelong goal realised. Who knows, if Rory wins the Masters that might be something that’d change in his opinion.”

Jordan Spieth understands why Rory McIlroy (right) favours The Masters Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The strange truth is that only the non-major champions and the career grand slammers can be truly unbiased in their judgements.

“If I win the PGA and this tournament then it will be all about loading up on majors and my picks would be the Masters followed by the Open, but only by a tiny margin. History-wise there is no comparison. Being announced as “the Champion Golfer of the Year” and seeing the names and legends from way back inscribed on the trophy, there is nothing like that. It is by far the greatest trophy in our sport.”

The adventures of the Jug are always well recorded and are a staple of the champion’s year, although Spieth has remained respectfully coy about his antics with that hallowed piece of silverware. Until now.

“No I haven’t done anything as wacky with it as John Daly might have, but I love Margaritas and one of the first things I did when I got home was to take it to our favourite Margarita spot and fill it up. It was special to share that with my gang and the taste of the Tequila was great. But I've learned the best thing you can have from it is red wine, and so it should be as that’s what it was made for. I take it with me, otherwise it’s tucked away in my bedroom, with the replica out for show in the house. I don’t want anyone touching the real one.”

Jordan Spieth holding aloft the Claret Jug Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In two months’ time, at the harsh wreaker of reality that is Carnoustie, another golfer may be holding it aloft, although Spieth is determined to deny that scenario and after his runner-up performance at the Masters - his last official event - who would bet against him? Spieth remains winless in 2018, but in coming so close to overhauling the nine-shot deficit between him and Patrick Reed - actually drawing level before running out of holes - he reminded all of his peerless competitive qualities in this area.

Spieth is self-damning about his failure to win this year - "I need to find the spark to kick-start 2018" - but it is fair to say a victory on Sunday would constitute a burst of fireworks as it would likely return him to the world No 1 after a three-year absence. He knows what is required.

“The first year I played here, I almost won it, and so I just kind of assumed that it would come easy to me. I didn’t make a bogey for 54 holes, which is daft around here, but I thought it was the norm so I've came back thinking, ‘Oh, if I miss it in a tough spot I'll get up-and-down’. I'm ready to get back on that first-year path but do it the right way.

“Like I said, after the PGA, this is the other one I really want. Actually, there is another and that is a Ryder Cup win on European soil because it hasn’t happened for my country for so long [25 years]. That could happen this year. But that’s a story for another week.”