Jordan Spieth added to Memorial Tournament field among others

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth will be part of the Memorial Tournament field as the competition gets set to kickoff on June 3.

Tournament officials also announced on Friday the additions of the sixth-ranked golfer in the world, Ludvig Aberg, along with Tom Kim and five-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns.

The tournament field already includes last year’s winner, Viktor Hovland, as well as four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and this year’s PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele.

What to know about Crew’s CONCACAF Champions Cup final against C.F. Pachuca

Spieth has finished in the Top 20 at the Memorial for the last five consecutive tournaments, including a fifth place finish in 2023. The Dallas native is ranked No. 25 in the world and will be making his 12th start in Muirfield. He won the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2015 before taking home The Open championship two years later.

Aberg is in his second year competing in the PGA Tour and will make his Muirfield debut at this year’s Memorial Tournament. Last season, the 24-year-old competed in 11 events and earned four top ten finishes, including his first career PGA Tour victory at The RSM Classic. The Swedish golfer also competed in the Ryder Cup for Team Europe and finished second at this year’s Masters Tournament.

Kim enters this year’s tournament as the No. 26 golfer in the world and has four top-25 finishes this season. He’s the first golfer since Tiger Woods to earn two PGA Tour wins before turning 21. Last year, the Seoul, South Korea native made his Memorial debut and is looking to make the cut after missing it last year with rounds of 79 and 75.

Burns has four top-10 finishes in 12 starts this season and is currently ranked No. 27 in the world. Last year, he finished tied for 16th at the Memorial, his first top 20 result at Muirfield.

The Memorial Tournament gets underway at Muirfield next week with practice rounds on June 3-5 and the four-round competition getting underway on June 6. The final round is set for June 9.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.