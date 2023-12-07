Jordan Shipp heading to prestigious high school All-Star football game

The UNC football team has no shortage of offensive firepower, which is evident by this year’s squad and some of the future recruits coming in.

Drake Maye is Top 10 in FBS passing yards, while Omarion Hampton finished the regular season fifth in rushing yards. Both were a major part of why Carolina has eight wins – if it weren’t for a few overall team slip-ups, that pair might’ve led UNC to more.

One of the incoming recruits is a North Carolina native whom UNC has major plans for in its offense. That young man is Jordan Shipp, the 3-time state champion from Providence Day School in Charlotte, who finished his high school career with 2,949 receiving yards and 37 receiving touchdowns.

Shipp gets a chance to play one more high school game in January – the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. EST.

Charlotte ➡️ San Antonio North Carolina commit Jordan Shipp (@JordanShipp15) has committed to the 2024 All-American Bowl#GoHeels 🐑 #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mAAVv3Nkhi — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) December 6, 2023

The purpose of this bowl is to showcase some of the country’s top high school talent. Some of the past MVP’s are pretty well-known in the football world – former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore (2023), current Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Bryce Young (2023), Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (2019) and current Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

Who knows – will Shipp be this year’s MVP?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire