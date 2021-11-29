Jordan Shepherd after Cal's victory over Fresno State: 'We're just getting started'
Pac-12 Networks' Kevin Danna and Ben Braun speak with student-athlete Jordan Shepherd following California men's basketball 65-57 victory over Fresno State on Sunday, Nov. 28 in Berkeley. Shepherd finishes with a team-high 17 points along with seven rebounds and two assists against the Bulldogs.