Jordan Seaton vows to keep Shedeur Sanders upright in 2024

The Colorado football program entered the offseason needing to make additions to the offensive line.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked way too much this past season, and getting that fixed should be the biggest priority for head coach Deion Sanders and his new-look coaching staff.

On Thursday, the Buffs added five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who represents a massive step in the right direction for the Buffs.

He made his announcement on FS1’s “Undisputed,” sharing that he wants to keep Shedeur from being the most-sacked signal-caller in college football: “That will never happen again,” Seaton said on “Undisputed.”

It’s an encouraging statement from Seaton and one that Buffs fans should be happy about.

There are a lot of new faces in Boulder, but Seaton is wasting no time sharing his expectations for 2024.

.@JordanSeaton_ on Shedeur Sanders being the most sacked QB in College Football: "That will never happen again." pic.twitter.com/Z6E9qCQrZ5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 7, 2023

