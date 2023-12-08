Jordan Seaton, a 5-star offensive tackle, commits to Colorado football

Rumors of head coach Deion Sanders’ demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated. Thursday’s commitment from five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is further proof that Colorado football, despite a rough for weeks, is still quite the force to be reckoned with.

Seaton, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive lineman from No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), is the No. 19 recruit in the nation according to ESPN. He was the highest-ranked player in the nation who was un-committed.

He picked Colorado from a stacked offer list that included Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee among others.

Moving well and lightly on his feet, Seaton is able to slide and plant very well. He has some nuance to his blocking and quick hands that allow him to adjust almost effortlessly to any kind of a rush.

Seaton has good power and strength but also has a frame that could easily blossom in the Colorado strength and conditioning program.

In the last few weeks, Colorado has been hit with questions about the direction of their program. After a strong start to their first season under Sanders, Colorado stumbled and finished 4-8 with six straight losses to close out the season.

WOW! Jordan Seaton the #1 ranked OL in the Class of 2024 is going to Boulder to play for Deion Sanders! The announcement on @undisputed this morning. #GoBuffs! #DeionSanders @CUBuffsFootball @JordanSeaton_ pic.twitter.com/u227K7IQms — Brendan Mackey (@BMackeySports) December 7, 2023

A couple of recruits in the 2024 class de-committed and several starters entered the transfer portal this past week.

But landing Seaton certainly gets some of the mojo back for Colorado.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports