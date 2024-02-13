Who is Jordan Salkin? Cincinnati Bengals hire offensive assistant from Oregon, per report

New Mexico quarterbacks coach Jordan Salkin

Oregon Ducks offensive analyst Jordan Salkin accepted a job with the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive assistant, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Salkin worked with quarterbacks at Oregon. He joined the Ducks' coaching staff in April 2023.

Before that, Salkin was a quality control coach for the NFL's Miami Dolphins. And he's worked at the college level with the New Mexico Lobos, Texas Longhorns, Rutgers Scarlet Knights and James Madison Dukes.

Former Bengals quarterback Akili Smith congratulated Salkin on his new job.

Smith, who starred at Oregon before Cincinnati made him the third overall pick in the 1999 NFL draft, tweeted Monday night about Salkin:

Smith played for Cincinnati from 1999 to 2002. Smith's son, Akili Smith Jr., is a quarterback at Lincoln High School in San Diego. He committed to Oregon last July.

One of Joe Burrow's best games at LSU came against Texas in 2019, when Salkin was working with Longhorn QBs.

Salkin's title in his third and final season at Texas was offensive quality control - quarterbacks. Burrow and the Tigers visited Austin on September 7, with Burrow completing 31 of 39 attempts for 471 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Justin Jefferson.

LSU scored 22 fourth-quarter points to win 45-38. Texas QB Sam Ehlinger had 401 passing yards and four TDs in a losing effort.

At Texas, Salkin worked under Cincinnati native and former Longhorns head coach Tom Herman.

Salkin started as a grad assistant with running backs in 2017. Herman, born in Cincinnati, was the team's head coach for all three of Salkin's seasons in Austin.

Herman has been the head coach at Florida Atlantic since December 2022. He came to Boca Raton a few months before Salkin left for Oregon.

At 31, Salkin is the same age as Bengals QBs coach Brad Kragthorpe.

Kragthorpe recently was promoted from assistant QBs coach to QBs coach for Cincinnati, filling the vacancy created when Dan Pitcher was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Like Kragthorpe, Salkin played quarterback in high school.

But as Times Herald-Record's Sal Interdonato wrote in 2020, Salkin knew his height (5-foot-9) and arm (admittedly below-average) wouldn't allow him to play at the next level.

Salkin followed Drew Mehringer from JMU to Rutgers to Texas.

Salkin graduated from West Virginia with a B.S. in sports management and a minor in communications in 2014, and accepted a job as an unpaid coaching intern at JMU.

Mehringer, JMU's offensive coordinator and QBs coach, brought Salkin with him to Rutgers in 2016. And Salkin followed Mehringer to Texas in 2017.

Mehringer and Salkin were reunited on Oregon's coaching staff last season, with Mehringer coaching tight ends.

