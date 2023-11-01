Jordan Rodgers raves about Carson Beck, ‘scary’ Georgia offense

How Georgia’s offense would make up for the lost production after losing Brock Bowers was a major question heading into the Florida matchup and rightly so. The star tight end leads the Bulldogs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

The Bulldogs answered the call, though, and put up 43 points and 486 yards of offense in a 43-20 win over the Gators.

SEC Network college football analyst Jordan Rodgers, a former Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback, raved about Georgia’s offense after the Week 9 win on the podcast ‘Snaps’, hosted by Aaron Murray and T-Bob Herbert.

“The weapons that they have this year and how [Mike] Bobo is using them is scary. When you watch him throw the ball to Ladd McConkey, it’s different. He does not blink, he does not hesitate. So, when Ladd is healthy and you add Brock [Bowers] back into that mix… that offense is, I think, better than last year.”

The connection between junior quarterback Carson Beck and junior wideout Ladd McConkey made Florida pay. Beck racked up 315 passing yards and two touchdowns, while McConkey caught six passes for 135 yards and a score.

In comparison to last year’s offense behind offensive coordinator Todd Monken and quarterback Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs’ 2023 attack is very similar.

Georgia is scoring 39.4 points per game (2nd in SEC) and is averaging 498.9 yards per game (2nd in SEC). Last season, the Bulldogs finished with an average of 41.6 points and 502.9 yards of offense per game.

We didn’t expect this year’s offense to be as explosive, considering Mike Bobo taking over at offensive coordinator and Beck taking the reigns as a first-year starter. There were bound to be some growing pains, right?

The Bulldogs have already surpassed their 2022 mark with 14 plays of 40 plus yards and are tied with LSU for the most plays from scrimmage over 50 yards with seven.

Georgia returns home this week to take on No. 14 Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, televised on CBS.

