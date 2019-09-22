Jordan Reed’s NFL future reportedly uncertain as concussion issues continue

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed was ruled out for Monday night's contest with the Chicago Bears on Saturday, as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered in Week 3 of the preseason.

Now, more reports are coming out about Reed's status. Not just for the upcoming game, but for his future in the NFL.

Currently trying to come back from his seventh recorded concussion dating back to his college football days, there is now uncertainty surrounding the continuation of his NFL career, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Redskins' TE Jordan Reed's NFL career is in jeopardy due to the multiple concussions he has suffered.https://t.co/zfrCsKwtw6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

The seventh-year veteran's history with injuries is a long one. Despite showing flashes of dominance throughout his time with the Redskins, Reed has still not been able to put together a full season with no missed time.

At his best, he's shown that he can be a reliable and explosive target for his quarterbacks. In 14 games in 2015 (his most played in a single season) he compiled 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. But, both concussions, as well as nagging issues in other areas, have limited him to just 19 games throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons and left the Redskins offense without a crucial piece.

As Reed continues to go through concussion protocol, updates about his status will be hard to come by. Back in Week 1, it looked as if the tight end would be back on the field soon, but it seems as if setbacks have clouded the timeline.

Story continues

Head injuries are serious, and if Reed's most recent concussion continues to cause problems, it looks as if a decision about his career could come to the forefront.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Jordan Reeds NFL future reportedly uncertain as concussion issues continue originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington