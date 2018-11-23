Jordan Reed furious after blatant helmet-to-helmet hit does not result in penalty

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his career. Concussions, in particular, have been a major issue. Reed suffered two concussions while in college, and has had at least four more concussions in the NFL.

That might explain why Reed was so furious at the end of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. With time running out in the fourth quarter, Reed took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from Xavier Woods on a crucial third down.


No penalty was called on the play. As Reed walked off the field, he took off and threw his helmet. Reed was later seen trying to plead his case to one of the refs on the sideline.

While Reed appeared to be OK, Washington’s offense did not take the field again. The team settled for a field goal, which cut the Cowboys’ lead to eight. Washington failed to recover an onside kick, and Dallas was able to run out the clock. The Cowboys went on to win the game 31-23.

Reed has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career. On top of concussions, Reed has also dealt with foot, knee and hamstring injuries. Reed has yet to play a full 16-game season, though the 28-year-old has not missed a game in 2018.

Reed turned in his finest performance of the season against the Cowboys on Thursday. With Alex Smith out, Reed caught six passes for 75 yards with Colt McCoy leading Washington.

