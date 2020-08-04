Jordan Reed could be 'hell of a deal' for 49ers - Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan predicted Jordan Reed could prove to be a fantastic acquisition for the San Francisco 49ers, provided the tight end can remain healthy.

Niners general manager John Lynch confirmed a report Reed had agreed terms on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Niners following his release by Washington.

The move reunites the 30-year-old with Shanahan, his former offensive coordinator in Washington, where Reed spent the first seven years of his career, amassing 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Reed's time in the NFL so far has largely been one of unfulfilled potential owing to a spate of injuries and concussions, with his seventh known concussion keeping him out of the entire 2019 season, yet Shanahan is optimistic about a tight end who has missed 47 games over his career.

"I know he hasn't been on the field for a little bit," Shanahan told reporters.

"I know he's very hungry to play football. He hasn't gotten to do much of that lately. When you have a talented guy who is hungry to play football, it works out if they can stay healthy.

"Jordan's had some bad luck over the years. I know he's ready to go. I hope he has some good luck here.

"If he does, I think it's going to be a hell of a deal for the Niners, and a really good deal for him also."

If Reed can stay on the gridiron, he would form arguably the best tight-end duo in the league along with All-Pro George Kittle.

That is why Lynch felt it was worth taking a chance to bring Reed into the building.

"It's well documented he's had multiple concussions prior," Lynch admitted.

"In situations like this, there's a reason a guy like Jordan Reed is out there, so there is some risk-reward.

"We got to a point where we felt the risk that we're taking on was worth it with the potential reward."