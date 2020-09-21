How Jordan Reed, 49ers rated in Week 2 win, per Pro Football Focus

How PFF graded 49ers in injury-filled Week 2 win vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' 31-13 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday was not as satisfying as a typical road win.

The 49ers were decimated by injuries. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas sustained severe knee injuries during a three-play span in the first quarter.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), and running backs Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) also left the game due to injuries.

“It’s very hard to win in the NFL, so you appreciate and you’re fired up for every win,” said quarterback Nick Mullens, who was forced into action after Garoppolo exited.

“But at the same time, we know what took place with some of the injuries to some key leaders of our team. So it’s definitely mixed emotions.”

In order for the 49ers to prevent the day from being a complete disaster, it required more than a few players to step up and perform well.

Garoppolo was one of the leaders, as he achieved his highest grade from Pro Football Focus despite hobbling through the first two quarters and being unable to play in the second half.

Here are some of the other notable PFF grades from the 49ers’ Week 2 victory over the Jets.

Thumbs up

TE Jordan Reed, who saw significant playing time in place of injured George Kittle, was the 49ers’ highest-graded offensive player. Reed caught seven of the eight passes thrown his way for 50 yards and two touchdowns. He produced 25 yards after the catch.

LT Trent Williams was the 49ers’ highest-graded offensive lineman despite giving up one sack. That was the only pressure he allowed all game.

DL Arik Armstead bounced back with a strong performance to earn PFF’s highest grade of the week for a 49ers defensive player. He came through with five total pressures -- a sack, two hits and two hurries.

DL Kerry Hyder had three total pressures with two quarterback hits. He tied for the team lead with four stops in the run game.

DL Kevin Givens made his presence felt with a career-high 38 defensive snaps. He had three pressures with a quarterback hit and two hurries. He also made two stops in the run game.

CB Emmanuel Moseley had a solid game after a rough opener against Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins. The Jets tested Moseley just three times, which produced one reception for just 7 yards. Moseley broke up two passes.

NB K’Waun Williams played 22 snaps in coverage. He was tested five times. The receiver he covered caught three passes for just 14 yards.

RB Jerick McKinnon had a 55-yard run on 3rd-and-31 play. He forced three missed tackles on his three carries.

Thumbs down

LG Laken Tomlinson surrendered one sack, one hit and one hurry. Tomlinson, RT Mike McGlinchey and RG Daniel Brunskill also gave up three pressures apiece.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon got the start as the field cornerback in place of injured CB Richard Sherman. He gave up five receptions on six targets for 81 yards and a touchdown. He gave up a 30-yard pass to Braxton Berrios for a touchdown and a 27-yarder to Chris Hogan.

FS Jimmie Ward has gotten off to a rough start in pass coverage. Ward surrendered five completions on five targets for 43 yards, according to PFF.

LB Kwon Alexander tied with Hyder for four run stops, but he also had a team-high two missed tackles.