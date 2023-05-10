Jordan Pride, 4-star DB from Florida commits to Texas A&M

Two of the top safety prospects in the country have come off the board this week. On Sunday, USC got a commitment from Thompson (Ala.) four-star safety Anquon Fegans, who ranks first or second at his position—depending on who you ask—and No. 16 nationally in the class of 2025.

Then on Tuesday, Blountstown (Fla.) four-star safety Jordan Pride announced his commitment to Texas A&M’s class of 2024.

Going by the composite rankings, Pride (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) is the sixth-best safety in his class and No. 84 in the nation. He also had offers from 19 other schools, including Florida State, Alabama and Georgia.

Pride told Hayes Fawcett at On3 that he has a long-time relationship with the head coach Jimbo Fisher.

“My relationship with Coach Jimbo goes back since 12 years old… I used to play baseball with his son Ethan so that’s how long I’ve had a connection with him. And just keep visiting the last 2 times just brought back the great memories.”

Pride also revealed that the Aggies will be starting him out at cornerback.

Texas A&M’s recruiting class of 2024 now has six hard commits, including Pine Tree (Texas) DL Dealyn Evans, Tompkins (Texas) OT Ashton Funk, Oak Grove (Miss.) QB Anthony Maddox, Milton (Ga.) WR Debron Gatlin and Tupelo (Miss.) LB Tristan Jernigan. This group ranks No. 25 nationally.

