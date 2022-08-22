Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn’t ready to return to practice yet.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that Poyer’s injured elbow is making progress, but that it won’t improve to the point that he’ll be back on the field this week. That rules out any chance that he will play in the preseason.

Poyer has been out since being injured in a practice early in training camp. Word at that time was that he would miss a week or two, but it has taken a bit longer for him to work his way back to full health.

As long as he continues improving and is ready to go for games that count in the standings, the Bills will take the slower recovery timeline in stride and plan for having the All-Pro back for their opener against the Rams.

Jordan Poyer won’t return to practice for Bills this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk