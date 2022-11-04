The Bills will be missing safety Jordan Poyer on Sunday.

Poyer injured his elbow in last Sunday’s win over the Packers and he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, so it didn’t come as a great surprise that head coach Sean McDermott ruled him out of this weekend’s game against the Jets on Friday.

The Bills acquired safety Dean Marlowe in a trade with the Falcons this week and Poyer’s absence could mean he’ll be thrown right into the fray. Marlowe spent three seasons playing for McDermott with the Bills, which should make the transition easier.

McDermott made the Poyer announcement during an appearance on WGR 550 and he said no other players have been ruled out at this point. That includes linebacker Von Miller, who missed practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. McDermott said he expects Miller to practice Friday and the team will hand out the rest of their injury designations later in the day.

Jordan Poyer won’t play on Sunday, no call on Von Miller originally appeared on Pro Football Talk