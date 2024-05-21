Jordan Poyer says goodbye, calls Josh Allen NFL’s best

Jordan Poyer was released by the Buffalo Bills and moved on.

… Unfortunately to the Miami Dolphins. The veteran signed with Buffalo’s AFC East rival as a free agent this offseason.

Even so, he was back with the Bills this past weekend at Micah Hyde’s charity softball event at Sahlen’s Field in downtown Buffalo. While there, Poyer got a chance to say goodbye to fans.

“It was really surreal. I didn’t know what to expect coming out here today, but Bills Mafia showed out as always,” Poyer said via the Buffalo News. “It was just really cool to see the support from the fans out here. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

Poyer, who spent seven years with the Bills, was received well by at the event. He also got the crowd going with one of his comments.

While his new team’s quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa, he still called someone else the “best quarterback in the league”: Josh Allen.

That clip of Poyer from Hyde’s softball game can be found below:

Best quarterback in the league you say? pic.twitter.com/7aNETIQw7X — Dave Myers BIB (@DaveMyersBIB) May 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire