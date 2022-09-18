What Jordan Poyer said about his revised contract from the Bills

The Bills and Jordan Poyer are still working on a contract to keep him in Buffalo beyond 2022.

In the midst of that, the team did shoot him a bone.

Poyer signed a revised contract which will give him more incentives in 2022. His potential extension still waits, but it could be a step in the right direction.

Upon that news, Poyer’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the move from the Bills was a welcomed one.

“Jordan appreciates this good gesture by the Bills as a continue to work for a contract extension,” he said.

Since then, Poyer has spoken for himself. He said he’s “grateful” for the Bills and noted, once again, he wants to stay in Buffalo.

Check out Poyer’s full thoughts via Spectrum News below:.

#Bills bumped up potential incentives for Jordan Poyer to earn this season. While not new deal he's hoping for, Poyer still thankful. As for beyond that, his stance remains the same. "I would love to be here long term… but I understand this business at the end of the day." pic.twitter.com/s178qaNKr8 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 14, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire