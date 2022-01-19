Jordan Poyer mic'd up vs. Patriots, predicted end of an era

Bills' Jordan Poyer, mic'd up, foreshadowed victory over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One can question the accuracy of Jordan Poyer's timeline, but he seemed to be right on in predicting a Buffalo Bills victory over the New England Patriots over the weekend.

Poyer was mic'd up for Buffalo's 47-17 win over New England on wild-card weekend, the worst playoff loss for the Patriots under Bill Belichick. An All-Pro safety in 2021, Poyer could be seen telling teammates that it was the "end of an era" for New England.

"We gotta hit these guys in the mouth," Poyer said. "You see how cocky these guys are? I'm tired of them. It's an end of an era for them tonight."

Which era was Poyer referring to?

The Patriots as we knew them came to an end at the end of the 2019 season, following a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round and subsequent departure of Tom Brady. If anything, 2021 marked the beginning of a new era for New England under rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

It's possible several mainstays from the Patriots' dynastic era move on following this season, including Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower and Matthew Slater, but the New England team which went into Highmark Stadium on Saturday night bore little resemblance to a bygone era.

Nevertheless, credit to Poyer for backing up his play and helping Buffalo to its fourth win in five meetings with the Patriots since Brady's exit. The Bills have won the AFC East in back-to-back seasons sans Brady as well.