Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde bristle over question on Bills defensive performance

Buffalo Bills safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were irked by a question in their post-game press availability following Monday night’s 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots attempted just total passes with two completions as windy conditions made throwing the ball a difficult task. The three passes thrown by the Patriots are the second-fewest in the Super Bowl era behind only the two passes attempted by the 1974 Bills in a game against the New York Jets.

That serves as the context for the question that led to the frustration. Via TSN Sports, local Buffalo reporter Jerry Sullivan asked the duo about whether they were embarrassed that they lost a game when their opponent completed just two pass attempts.

“Does that embarrass you?” they were asked.

Said Poyer: “What kind of question is that?”

Said Hyde: “What are we doing, bro?”

The Patriots rushed for 222 yards on 46 total carries on the night. They allowed a 64-yard touchdown to Damien Lewis in the first quarter that accounted for a large portion of the yardage gained for the night. New England gained 158 yards on their other 45 rush attempts on the night.

“We made stops when we had to. They had one big run. I mean, they’ve got good backs,” Poyer said. “They kept coming back to a couple runs. I mean, I don’t know how you want us to answer that question.”

“That’s funny,” Hyde said. “We’ll remember that. I’ll remember that.”

The Patriots gained just 11 first downs to the 16 of the Bills. The only had two drives all game where they gained more than a single first down, both of which resulted in field goals. They only allowed one touchdown and 14 total points on the night.

Hyde and Poyer seemed to believe the query was an unfair assessment and indictment of their play against New England.

Hyde said it’s something he won’t forget.

“It’s respect. It’s all about respect,” Hyde said as he was leaving the room. “I come here every single week and I answer your questions truthfully, honestly. I appreciate you guys. Don’t do that. Don’t do that.”

