Jordan Poyer is a man on a mission to stop the Seahawks explosive offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Jordan Poyer is playing out of his mind this season.

The Buffalo Bills free safety got the start in Week 8 and went off on the New England Patriots with 11 solo tackles and a quarterback hit on Cam Newton to help the Bills improve to 6-2 on the season.

“I was 0-10 against the Patriots coming into this game,” the former Beaver said following the 24-21 win. “So, it feels good to be 4-0 in the AFC East, to come out with a victory at home, it was a grind.”

🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🔵BIG DUBS!!!!!!! 🔴 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) November 1, 2020

[Subscribe to the Talkin’ Beavers Podcast]

Poyer, a seventh-round pick out of Oregon State in 2013, has been playing at All-Pro level through eight games for the Bills. He’s tallied 69 total tackles to go with 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble at the midseason mark. Poyer is on pace for a colossal 138 stops.

On Sunday at Bills Stadium, Poyer and the Bills defense will have a daunting task of stopping the Seattle Seahawks’ lethal offense, which leads the league in scoring with 34.3 points per game. MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson will be top priority for the Bills.

Poyer has witnessed Wilson’s strides since the Badgers shut out the Beavers 35-0 at Camp Randall Stadium in 2011.

“He’s just extremely competitive,” Poyer told BuffaloBills.com. “You watched him over the years, I played him in college. Extremely competitive, extremely intelligent football player. Obviously, he feels very comfortable in his offense, it’s been the same offense for a while now. Super Bowl quarterback and so, just a guy with a lot of confidence in himself and in his teammates.”

Limiting Wilson’s supporting cast of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett can be intimidating for any team. Metcalf leads the Seahawks in receiving yards with 680 to Lockett's 575. Lockett edges the second-year wideout (49 to 36) in receptions with 49 to 36 and targets, 63 to 60. Both have seven touchdowns a piece.

If you try to stop one of the Seahawks stars, the other one will show you no mercy. It’s like picking your poison on any given day. Poyer knows the Bills will be tested in stopping Seattle’s deep passing attack.

“[They are] both very talented players,” Poyer said. “They got an extremely talented quarterback to be able to throw ‘em the ball. It’s a very good offense, man. You got a guy like DK, whose big, strong, take the top off, and make contested catches, and same with Lockett, just really the difference is the size. Lockett’s a speed guy. Quick, shifty guy inside and also able to take the top off. Very good offense...

You know, we’re going to have to be on top of our stuff and execute at a high level.

- Jordan Poyer

With a win over Seattle (6-1) on Sunday, Buffalo (6-2) would improve to 7-2 for the first time in 27 years. The Seahawks have beaten the Bills in their last two meetings in 2016 (31-25) and 2012 (50-17).

Poyer knows the Bills still have plenty of work to do.

“You never want to think that you have arrived,” Poyer said. “Because we understand one, we’re a good football team and two, we have a lot of work to do. Just continuing to have that edge and have that mindset.”