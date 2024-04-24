Jordan Poyer jokes about facing Josh Allen in the open field during Bills-Dolphins

Jordan Poyer has moved on from the Bills but is still in the AFC East with the Dolphins.

That means he’ll be facing his former team who released him earlier this offseason twice in 2024.

During a recent chat with another former Bill, Eric Wood, on his podcast, Poyer gave his thoughts about potentially having to tackle his former teammate Josh Allen.

Poyer was confident in himself… but couldn’t hold back a laugh. Even he had to admit he has no idea what he’s going to do.

Poyer’s thoughts can be found in the clip below:

