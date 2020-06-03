Jordan Poyer 'itching to get back' but also valuing safety

Many people miss football including former Oregon State Beaver, now Buffalo Bill Jordan Poyer.

"Obviously I'm itching to get back," said Poyer on the Talkin' Beavers Podcast this week with host Ron Callan. "I want to be with my guys I want to be grinding in the offseason. Getting better, you know, to carry forward into the season."

But it's not that simple. With the United States still undergoing a national pandemic due to COVID-19, many offseason programs have been halted for player safety.

Is it worth coming back, if they were to say 'You guys can come back next week' is it worth coming back at that point for two weeks risking somebody getting sick and then having to come back again for training camp? - Jordan Poyer

Poyer noted that the safety of his family also needs to be taken into account. Bringing players back and forth could increase the risk of spreading the virus which would may not be worth it.

"Uncertainty. I think that's everywhere. Not just in the NFL. With everything going on in the world right now, that's just the question.

"Now I have a 3.5-year old so I'm worrying about health risks, traveling and guys coming from different places," said Poyer.

The former Beaver signed a two-year extension with the Bills worth approximately $20.5 million this offseason.

"We want to play, obviously. It's just going to be decisions made by people that probably make a lot more than I do. "

In 2019, the safety had a career-season totaling 107 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions, helping lead the Bills to their second playoff appearance in three seasons.

Entering the NFL, Poyer fell to the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft despite being a consensus All-American his senior season at Oregon State with seven interceptions. He signed a four-year, $2.22 million contract with the team that drafted him, the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the Eagles would cut him later in 2013 and Cleveland would claim him off of waivers. Poyer was able to win a roster spot in 2013 and 2014 before starting four games in 2015. He began 2016 as the starting safety but a lacerated kidney suffered in Week 6 against the Tennesse Titans ended his season.

In free agency, he signed a four-year, $13 million contract with Buffalo, which included $7.40 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $3.50 million, where he has started all three seasons since.

Listen to the full Talkin' Beavers podcast with Ron Callan and guest Jordan Poyer from the 2016 Final Four squad here.

