Jordan Poyer explains what his lasting memory will be from time with Bills

Jordan Poyer has departed the Buffalo Bills but he will always have a special place for his former team.

Poyer was released by the Bills after the 2023 season in a salary cap move. He ended up signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Poyer recently joined another former Bill, Eric Wood, on his podcast. Wood asked Poyer his lasting memory of Buffalo.

Poyer had tremendous moments on the field after he signed with the Bills in 2017. However, Poyer noted that his lasting thought on Bills Mafia and the Buffalo community will be how they generally embraced him and supported him during his battle with alcoholism was what meant the most to him.

Poyer’s full thoughts can be found in the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire