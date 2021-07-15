The Bills won the AFC East before advancing to the conference title game last season and they have the core players from last year’s team back, so plenty of people see big things ahead of them in 2021.

Safety Jordan Poyer fielded a question about those expectations during a Thursday appearance on NFL Network. Poyer was asked about his reaction to those who call the team a Super Bowl contender and his answer cited head coach Sean McDermott’s message to leave last season in the past.

“We gotta go to work,” Poyer said. “We got the right people, we got the right pieces. Every season’s different. Sean really always talks about what happened last season doesn’t matter. We still have to come in and work, still have to earn our stripes.”

The Bills have taken great strides since McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane came to the team, but that’s left them with nowhere to go but the Super Bowl if they are going to continue to progress. That’s a tall order for the team and a nice problem to have given where the franchise was five years ago.

Jordan Poyer: Every season’s different, we still have to earn our stripes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk