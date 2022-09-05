Jordan Poyer back to full practice ahead of Thursday’s opener

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said last week that he expects to play in Thursday’s season opener against the Rams despite missing nearly a month with an elbow injury and he took a big step toward realizing that goal on Sunday.

Poyer practiced without wearing a red non-contact jersey for the first time since suffering his injury. After the session, Poyer told reporters that clearing that hurdle leaves no doubt in his mind that he’s prepared to face the Rams.

“I’m good. Feel great,” Poyer said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “I feel ready to go, ready to play. Exciting time of year, missed quite a bit of training camp, but I felt good to be out there, out of the red jersey today, hitting again. It felt good.”

Poyer was looking for a contract extension this offseason, but didn’t land one. His return to health allows him to continue making his case for a new deal on the field.

